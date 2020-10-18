How do we celebrate grandma's 98th without giving her COVID?

A DAY FILLED WITH LOVE: Angelita Arellano sends kisses and waves to a caravan of cars that pass her house to celebrate her 98th birthday in a COVID-19 safe way in East Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Los Angeles, California. Angelita has eight children, 36 great-grandchildren and family and friends came from near and far to celebrate. Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service