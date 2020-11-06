'How to Catch a Taotaomona' among big winners at GIFF 10

The directors of the 10th annual Guam International Film Festival earlier this week announced the Grand Jury and festival award winners. The winning films, including all GIFF official selections of 2020, will be shown for free throughout November on PBS Guam.
The honorees and their categories are as follows:
Best Made in the Marianas Award
"How to Catch a Taotaomona" - Guam
Director: Neil Tinkham
Grand Jury Award - Best Documentary Short
"Our Atoll Speaks (Ko Talatala Mai Tō Mātou Wenua)" - Cook Islands
Director: Gemma Cubero del Barrio
Grand Jury Award - Best Narrative Short
"Nina" - Bulgaria
Director: Hristo Simeonov
Grand Jury Award - Best Documentary Feature
"Ophir" - Papua New Guinea
Directors: Alexandre Berman, Olivier Pollet
Grand Jury Award - Best Narrative Feature
"Sugar on the Weavers Chair (Empu)" - Indonesia
Director: Harvan Agustriansyah
The jurors
"Returning to lead the GIFF Grand Jury for its 10th consecutive year is head juror Dr. Tom Brislin of the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, along with Gabrielle Kelly of the American Film Institute," GIFF stated Monday. "Kimberlee Bassford, a student Academy Award winner and Sundance-supported filmmaker, will be making her GIFF debut as a festival juror."
The Made in the Marianas jury consists of Simone Bollinger and Tressa Dela Cruz of the Guam Community College.