In a flawed system, a Black prosecutor wonders if she's pursuing justice or being complicit

When Laura Coates was a federal prosecutor, she learned that the victim in a car theft case she was prosecuting had an outstanding immigration warrant. He had illegally crossed the border at 16, but in the 20 years since then had worked, started a family and lived a law-abiding life. Coates was instructed by her superiors to have the witness come in as planned for the trial, but, instead of testifying, he would be arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Coates was conflicted. Her obligations as prosecutor required her to do as instructed. However, her personal morality pushed in the opposite direction. It felt as though she was luring an unsuspecting witness to facilitate his own arrest. She could not warn him, and her bosses would not allow her to dismiss the case. In the end, she watched him get arrested in the lobby of the prosecutor's office. Coates took it upon herself to call his family to tell them that their loved one was being taken into custody.
Coates's book, "Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor's Fight for Fairness," stands out among a growing confessional literature regarding the role of Black prosecutors in a criminal legal system that disproportionally investigates, arrests, charges and imprisons African Americans. While most works in this genre read as elaborate apologias, Coates immediately strikes a different tone. With brutal honesty and descriptive precision, she reveals the complex moral universe in which prosecutors live but far too many refuse to confront. Indeed, reflecting on her four years as a prosecutor, Coates bravely owns her shortcomings and admits to episodes of moral cowardice early in her stint at the U.S. Attorney's Office. She also describes the many subsequent instances when she bucked the system in an effort to correct what she perceived to be an injustice.
Law professor Angela J. Davis, widely (and correctly) regarded as the country's leading authority on prosecutorial discretion, argues repeatedly in her scholarship that the prosecutor is the most powerful person in the criminal legal system. The power to charge, along with the power to offer or reject plea bargains, enlarges the prosecutor's ability to affect the outcome of a proceeding.
"Just Pursuit" is organized around vignettes detailing experiences Coates had as a federal prosecutor. Nearly all of them wrestle with how the enormous power of a prosecutor intersects with issues of race, gender and class and sundry forms of bias. It becomes clear to Coates, very early in her prosecutorial career, that the ideal of justice is contingent on a complex set of factors.
The cases highlighted in "Just Pursuit" include murder, rape, child abuse and theft. But the case of the illegal immigrant was one she would never forget. She spent the rest of her time in that office pushing the boundaries of office policy and challenging norms when she believed that justice was not being served. In a subsequent case, Coates effectively ground the court proceedings to a halt when a young Black man, arrested on a warrant, ardently protested that he had been misidentified. Both the judge and her fellow prosecutors ridiculed Coates for even entertaining the possibility. But after investigating the matter, she found that the accused was correct. He looked nothing - absolutely nothing - like the true subject of the warrant. In this case, Coates recognized that "blackness is an implicit charge in the criminal justice system" and, against advice, offered an apology on behalf of the U.S. Attorney's Office, which may have subjected the government to civil liability.
The connective thread binding all the cases Coates describes in "Just Pursuit" is that the decisions she was required to make often left her wondering whether she was engaged in justice or whether she was guilty of "a complicity [she] did not intend." Many times, both propositions were, at once, arguably true. What differentiates "Just Pursuit" from similar texts, though, is that Coates makes the tough decisions and accepts the consequences that flow from those decisions.
Many legal ethicists resolve the sorts of moral dilemmas illustrated in "Just Pursuit" by referring to what they call role-differentiated behavior - that is, the right or ethical decision is contingent on the role of the actor. For example, if Coates were the neighbor of the man with the deportation warrant and learned that the court subpoena was actually a trap to arrest him, she, as a neighbor, may have advised him to consult a lawyer to determine his rights, rather than going to the U.S. Attorney's Office to be arrested. However, in her role as prosecutor, the right or ethical decision was to do as her superiors instructed. The end result was that a victim of a crime, a government witness, was lured to his own arrest.
Rather than feeling a sense of moral absolution by dint of her role as a prosecutor, Coates fully accepts the moral consequences of her decisions. She grapples with the power of her office and refuses the "luxury of wearing sociological blinders" when evaluating what prosecutorial conduct is appropriate. If more prosecutors thought like this, perhaps our criminal legal system would live up to its ideal of equal justice under law.
Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. is a professor of criminal law at Harvard Law School. He previously served as the director of the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia.