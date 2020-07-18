'It's not about a grade'

'THE PROJECT WAS REAL': For their capstone project in their economics class at Long Beach Polytechnic High, 15-year-old freshmen Sofia Migliazza, Erin Rogers, Lauryn Hong and Ella Matlock created a business plan for a coronavirus-themed coloring book. In the first month, the girls sold roughly 500 copies and raised more than $1,000 for various charities, including several focused on coronavirus relief. Be the Change Coloring Co.