'I've put everything I've got into this'

'I'M JUST A PEACEFUL FARMER': Ronnie Bell, of Anza, an unlicensed marijuana grower, cultivates young cannabis plants inside a grow hood in a guest room inside his home on July 2, in Anza, California. He is an unlicensed marijuana cultivator who suffered from a torn rotator cuff after being raided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on May 13, but continues to grow cannabis to supplement his income and supply himself with weed for medicinal use. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times