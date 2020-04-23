Kadiasang finds balance in keto

Roughly a year ago, Jessica Kadiasang got some rough news regarding her health. While she normally ate well, her doctor disagreed.
"Long story short: Doctor's orders – I had to lose weight," she said.
A former gym trainer who specialized in nutrition, Kadiasang understood the ins and outs of a balanced meal. She had embraced the vegan diet but had struggled with her numbers despite the commitment to her diet.
"I still believe veganism is good, just difficult to sustain for me," she said.
When she got the doctor's orders, she turned toward the newest diet craze – keto. The more she read, the more she understood the difference between "clean" and "dirty" keto, and the more she realized a keto diet could work for her.
Over the course of the summer, she threw herself into keto and brought her family on the journey with her.
A ketogenic diet embraces a very low-carb, high-fat diet. According to several keto health sites, those on keto eventually are able to convert fat into ketones in the liver, supplying energy to the brain. It can also cause reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels, making it great for those with health conditions, provided it's done under a doctor's guidance.
"Keto is family-friendly, for the most part," she said. "It's you that has to make the adjustment – to be strong enough to push away the rice, bread and desserts, or find and make alternatives."
The result has been phenomenal for the mother of five and her family. All of her health numbers have improved and she's dropped nearly 50 pounds. And, pending doctor's orders and based on her lab numbers, she will slowly transition from keto to paleo.
Filled with energy and a more optimistic attitude, Kadiasang said keto can apply to anyone. She regularly experiments with keto-friendly recipes, using her family as guinea pigs.
For those considering keto, she said it's best to consult with your doctor before undertaking the journey. A recommended read, she said, is "Food: What The Heck Should I Eat?" by Dr. Mark Hyman, which offers nutritional guidelines for those looking to achieve optimal weight.
When asked if her family balked at the idea of keto, Kadiasang said there was some resistance at first, but it's worked out and her family enjoys the recipes, bringing them closer together.
"If you want to eat ... you gotta cook!" she said. "We all love to eat, so ..."
Focus on the family
Since the pandemic has forced the family indoors, Kadiasang has kept the brood close to home.
"We are doing all right – the kids haven't left home since March 16," she said, adding she leaves only to run errands or go to the grocery store.
She said her family enjoys spending time together – playing games, trying out recipes or watching movies.
While she admits they are more stressed about the things they cannot control, she said the family is glad to be together in such an uncertain time.
For now, they will take the time for introspection, adding the quarantine has given her family "more prayer time and more time to focus on kids and their needs."
Keto Pancakes/Waffles
Ingredients
• 2 tbsp soften grassfed butter
• 3 large eggs
• 2 oz buttermilk or softened cream cheese
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 1 tbsp erythritol (I used truvia)
• 1 c blanched almond flour
• 1 1/4 tsp baking powder
• 1/4 tsp salt
Process
Blend until smooth (time is approximately 2 minutes)
You can make as pancakes or waffles: 3 minutes in a waffle iron; 2-4 flips until golden for pancakes.
Some tips to increase the taste: Use coconut cooking spray in between cooking each pancake. Try the buttermilk, instead of cream cheese.
Chocolate Chia Pudding
Ingredients
Use any type of sweetener you prefer (stevia, truvia, etc.)
• 1-2 cups of coconut milk
• 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
• 1-2 tsp cocoa powder
• 3 tsp chia seed
Process
Put ingredients in a mason jar.
Mix together and chill for about an hour. Ready to serve.