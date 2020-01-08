LOS ANGELES – Harvey Weinstein has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, deepening the legal peril faced by the fallen Hollywood mogul as his trial on similar charges in New York City is set to begin this month.
The charges stem from accusations brought by a pair of women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013, District Attorney Jackie Lacy said during a downtown news conference Monday.
“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit crimes against them,” Lacey said in a statement. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them.”
Weinstein has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Donna Rotunno, his defense attorney in the New York case, declined to comment on the Los Angeles County case. His lawyers in Southern California could not immediately be reached for comment.
It was not immediately clear how, or if, the announcement of charges in L.A. County would affect the New York case. Lacey suggested the Manhattan trial would proceed first. A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.
Weinstein will be charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, prosecutors said in a statement. Neither victim has been identified publicly. One woman is among the six victims expected to testify against Weinstein in the New York trial, prosecutors said.
The other L.A. County accuser is a former model and actress who described the alleged assault to the Los Angeles Times in 2017, according to her attorney, David Ring.
She said the first assault took place at the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel in February 2013, after she met Weinstein briefly at the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest.
“Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked,” she previously told The Times.
The woman said that she showed Weinstein pictures of her children as she cried and begged him to go away, but he continued to claw at her.
“He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do. He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me,” she said.
In a statement, Ring said the woman “has fully cooperated with the LAPD and the D.A.’s office for the past two years. She is thankful for their collective work that has resulted in these criminal charges against Weinstein.”
“She values her privacy, but will do what is necessary to obtain justice for what Weinstein did to her in 2013,” the statement read.
Since the allegation surfaced, Weinstein’s attorneys have vigorously denied that he was at the hotel that night. He has also denied ever being alone with the accuser.
In all, Lacey said, the district attorney’s office reviewed eight allegations against Weinstein. Prosecutors declined to bring charges in three cases because the statute of limitations had expired. Those cases involved an alleged rape in Hollywood in the 1970s, an incident where Weinstein was accused of exposing himself to a producer during a meeting in Beverly Hills in 2011 and an allegation of sexual battery on Christmas Eve in 2015, court records show.
Three other cases remain under review for possible charges, Lacey said.
Charges in L.A. County will only deepen the legal peril faced by Weinstein, who appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom Monday. Jury selection was expected to begin Tuesday in his trial there.
In New York, Weinstein is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape. Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for Weinstein’s company, has accused the mogul of assaulting her in 2006. A second unidentified woman also told police Weinstein attacked her in New York in 2013.
A number of other women who have accused Weinstein of assaulting them in hotel rooms, including actress Annabella Sciorra and the model who accused the mogul of rape at Mr. C’s in 2013, are also expected to testify at his New York trial.
Weinstein has become inextricably linked to the #MeToo movement since 2017, when more than 80 women began making sexual battery and assault accusations against him.
His attorneys have repeatedly tried to paint most of the encounters as consensual. In the case of the Italian model, his attorneys say he never went to her hotel room.
The charges, the first announced by Lacey’s office, stem from an investigation launched by a task force formed in 2017 to review sexual abuse allegations against high-profile entertainment figures. The task force has reviewed 40 cases against high-profile alleged predators in the last two years, but declined to prosecute in almost every instance because “the alleged crimes were too old to prosecute, or there was insufficient credible evidence to file,” Lacey said.
Women’s rights activists praised Lacey’s announcement Monday. Gloria Allred, who represents several women involved in the cases in both New York and Los Angeles County, said the “walls are closing in” on the former Hollywood titan.
“Mr. Weinstein’s journey to justice is long overdue and the criminal justice system in Los Angeles is now forcing him to confront the accusers against him,” she said in an email. “Women are no longer willing to suffer in silence and are willing to testify under oath in a court of law.”