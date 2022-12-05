The “firsts” in life are significant.
We rejoice over a baby’s first smile, first time to roll over, first time to stand, first independent step.
As we grow, we mark life by other firsts:
First day of school. First time behind the wheel. First job. First date.
Firsts are important.
But so are lasts.
In the last several months, and especially the last week, I’ve been caught up in lasts. Mike’s last concert with the Guam Symphony. My last trip to the horse ranch. The last meal in the house.
This is my last column from Guam. It won’t be the very last one – I’m taking you with me to the Honolulu Shriners Hospital next week and will report remotely until the end of the month, when I’ll say my final farewell.
In the meantime, I’m thinking about so many things.
I’m thinking about a group I neglected in last week’s column – the Catholic Pro-life Committee. Never have I met a more stalwart army. Small, yet mighty, they remain committed to their belief in life from conception and they act upon it. Some members have been fighting abortion for decades. I’m thankful for their perseverance and faithfulness. I don’t need to encourage them to “never give up the fight” because I know they never will.
I’ve thought about the questions I’ve been asked recently.
A friend wondered what I would miss the most about Guam. Tough question, but relatively easy answer. I will miss being called “Miss Helen.”
For 23 years, I’ve been Miss Helen to school children, store clerks, younger mothers and perfect strangers. I feel like an island auntie. One young man in Yigo always calls me “Auntie Helen.”
“You do have a relationship with the island,” she remarked.
I suppose I do. I’ve lived on Guam twice – three years in the early 80s and since 1999. I’ve lived on Guam longer than I’ve lived anywhere in my life. It’s even longer than I lived in my hometown.
After all these years on this island with no family beyond my house, I really have become part of the island family.
And today that will become official. Mike and I will be honored as we receive the Ancient Order of the Chamorri.
It will be the most precious reminder of Guam I will put in my suitcase.
To think this displaced Pennsylvanian has become a true Guamanian.
At last.