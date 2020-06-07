Five Majesty Christian Academy seniors received their diplomas Saturday morning at an intimate graduation ceremony held at the Yigo Baptist Church. Graduates thanked the leadership of the church and the close group of teachers who helped shape the students into the leaders they hope to become. With dreams of achieving great things and making positive changes, the friends also celebrated a bond unlike any other thanks to the small size of their graduating class.

