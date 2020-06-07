Five Majesty Christian Academy seniors received their diplomas Saturday morning at an intimate graduation ceremony held at the Yigo Baptist Church. Graduates thanked the leadership of the church and the close group of teachers who helped shape the students into the leaders they hope to become. With dreams of achieving great things and making positive changes, the friends also celebrated a bond unlike any other thanks to the small size of their graduating class.
The governor recently announced the lifting of some restrictions that were placed in March as part of the public health emergency.
The world is in a state of war against an enemy unseen. The coronavirus pandemic has blown our definition of "normal" to smithereens.
As your readers surely know, Guam residents cannot vote for the president of the United States and have just one non-voting delegate in Congress.