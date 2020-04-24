"No child should celebrate without a birthday cake!"
Armed with that belief, Jolene Mantanona of Whipped Home Baked Goods by Jolene launched the Sprinkle Birthday Cake Program. The company, which is owned by Jolene and her husband, Chris, offers a free 6-inch Sprinkle Cake in red velvet, chocolate or vanilla to any child who is celebrating a birthday while in quarantine.
"No questions asked," she said.
That was four days ago. Since then, she and her Whipped Dream Team have been busy in the kitchen, and have already cranked out 19 cakes.
"The stories behind the requests are heartwarming, and some heartbreaking," she said. "Furloughed parents trying to figure out what's a priority; some are nominations and some just haven't seen their loved ones and can't celebrate together so they just want to deliver a cake."
Everyone has a story, she said, and sometimes the work can be overwhelming,
However, her team comprising her husband, children and sister stay motivated because it will put a smile on a few faces in a dark time for the island.
"A child's birthday is not a birthday without a cake!," she said. "No child should have to be passed up during the COVID-19 crisis or any crisis for that matter. ... We will continue this offer for as long as we need to."
Realizing a dream
For now, business is open and still running with orders being filled daily.
When Mantanona opened her home office in 2014, it was a realization of a dream that started when she was a child helping her mom in the kitchen.
"My mom would make pecan sandies and give them as gifts to friends and family," she said. "I helped with packaging and wrapping"
The entire process of baking from scratch to watching people enjoy the food being presented was fascinating, she said.
"It was very nice, and I thought, 'One day I'll do something like that," she said. "Although I'm a self-taught baker, I was heavily influenced by my mom who did what she could to bring smiles to everyone she delivered ... to."
The flavors and the style of her baked goods are a reflection of her travels and a tribute to her childhood. Colorful and mouth-watering, her IG feed is paradise for dessert connoisseurs.
Putting the people first
Mantanona has embraced the pro-community approach, realizing it's the people who need help and she was in a position to do what she could to make things better for others.
When the island first shut down in March, they were one of the first businesses to reach out, offering 250 cupcakes to Guam Memorial Hospital front-liners.
But Mantanona was inspired and still felt there was more to do. So they started cranking out ideas to find ways to be productive and socially responsible.
"What more could we do?" she said. So her family once again tapped into their skills and started making masks to give away and sell. Her sister, Joy Garcia, owner of Sew What, embraced the masks and produces them in spades in a variety of colors and designs.
Despite the masks and the cupcakes, Mantanona said she noticed an uptick in requests for cakes but people were limited because of social distancing mandates.
Then they realized how important birthdays are to kids. With the focus on bills, illness, roadblocks and a global pandemic, the joy of birthdays could get lost. And for kids who feel already overwhelmed and unable to process the news that seems to be everywhere, they needed that normalcy, she said.
This was her niche, she said, this was where she could fill a void that would bring light into people's homes.
"We launched the program and it has been nonstop – request after request," she said. "Some are asking if we would consider birthdays that had already passed during the shutdown."
It's cheesy and corny, she said, but she receives more than she gives with the program – a testament to the character education taught at home.
"I can feel their happiness," Mantanona said. "I get the most loving messages, filled with kindness and thank yous."