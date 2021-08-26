Miami Beach returns, reimagining itself

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Florida surrenders to change in grand but uneven bursts. The Cuban revolution and Latin American trade brought waves of Hispanic culture. It was technology – principally in the form of air conditioning – that, in the 1970s, enticed my family and so many others to resettle in South Florida, helping turn a resort in Dixie into an annex of the Northeast, connected by inexpensive air travel.
By then, the original resort hotels, clustered at the southern end of Miami Beach, had fallen into disrepair, the center of attention having shifted north to tower complexes – perhaps most famously the Fontainebleau, about three miles to the north, and the Eden Roc, its companionable neighbor.
As the last century moved on, the original hotel district, renamed (and rebranded) South Beach, would revitalize itself as a virtually intact Art Deco jewel.
Folding all that into the present day, Miami Beach is again reinventing itself, this time as a diversified destination, welcoming a new wave of African American and Latino visitors to South Florida's take on a tropical beach destination.
So much has changed, but much is the same. As in so many resorts, the locals greet and serve the visitors even as they take care to distinguish themselves from them. What that means in Miami is that, if you see someone wearing pastels, he or she is likely a vacationer; natives favor muted shades. Traditions remain: What would Miami Beach be, after all, without the aesthetic that defines a modest dress as any that is not a size too small and a few respectable inches too short?
My return visit this time would be my first since the start of the pandemic. It would be challenging in a personal way, and to help me through that, I decided to put to the test a proposition that had been given to me from several sources: Had the Miami area indeed finally learned how to cook? With family recommendations serving as my cheat sheet, I came well prepared.
Because I live in New York, where our greatest Japanese restaurant, Nobu, began what is now a hospitality empire, the first item on my list was to book a stay at the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. It is actually a hotel within a hotel. You walk into the familiar Eden Roc as you might have done before, but now, if you immediately turn left, you are welcomed at a separate desk, where you receive a room key for the Nobu – along with a glass of champagne.
The rooms allocated to the Nobu have been finely renovated to international luxury standards. There is also a full spa and a separate outdoor lounge area with its own pool concierge. The effect is not only to notch up the level of luxury in the Eden Roc complex but also to draw you into an alternative world of Japanese refinement and minimalism.
By chance during my stay, the hotel was having a promotion at its large spa, the Esencia. That accounts for why I ended up standing naked in a bubbly tub heated to just under the temperature of a boiling cauldron, drinking Champagne and pasting myself with skin-smoothing, seaweed mud. I stared out the picture window in the front of the tub at people coming from the pool, fairly confident that it was through one-way glass and so they could not see me. I dunked into the tub, careful to soak off the mud and not spill the remaining champagne.
Tanoshi Hour is Nobu's version of a happy hour, offered in the manner of dim sum or tapas. Giving it a try my first night allowed for a sneak preview of the restaurant, the full experience of which had been planned as the culinary climax of my trip, two days on. The Tanoshi Hour meal was served in bento boxes and provided what, using another metaphor from a different cuisine, might be called a smorgasbord of Japanese delicacies, a spicy tuna roll, some rock shrimp tempura and let's not forget the mochi ice cream.
Moments of solemn respect
My middle brother, Kenneth, and his wife, Fran, joined me the next day for what would be the first of two important moments of solemn respect. A few weeks before, at a site a short distance north of the hotel, an ocean-view condominium had partially collapsed, killing 98 people. The likely cause was the kind of corrosion and deterioration that is not unfamiliar to people living on seashores.
In the way that memory will toss aside decades to inhabit the present, Ken and I recalled how, three years after the untimely death of our father, our mother had moved the family to South Florida. She had pointed with delight at the towers, all quite like the one that had just fallen, that were then rising like cornstalks along the shore. She had seen in them the chance to restart her life, forgetting or at least reediting her past as she moved onward – becoming what we would now call someone grown more Floridian.
We stared quietly now at the handmade artifacts on the wall of remembrance near the scene of the fresh tragedy. "Ken," I asked quietly, turning to the family reason for my visit, "Is everything about ready?"
"Looks like," he replied. "There will be a canopy and some chairs at the site – and the urn."
Lunch the next day was in the lobby bar at the Eden Roc, and this time I was joined by my youngest brother, Eric, his wife, Lynn, and old friends, Kathy and Joe. The cuisine was relaxed, and if I had to give it a name, I would go with Japanese-American fusion, which I celebrated by having a fun and vaguely Japanese hamburger. Half the pleasure was watching the scene in the lobby – the kind of tourism in which the main site is fellow tourists.
"Both my daughters are coming tomorrow, and Lynn's son will participate by FaceTime," reported Eric over lunch, "but we don't have an officiant."
I was ready for that. "I'll give the eulogy," I promised.
When we had first moved to Florida, Coconut Grove, south of Miami Beach, had been purposefully on the fringe. In parts artsy and eccentric, it had been an air-conditioned take on the Greenwich Village of the postwar decades. I returned that evening to what was now a tower city in miniature. It was from the top of one of those buildings, the Mr. C Coconut Grove, that I enjoyed an Italian meal at Bellini. I am studying Italian, with little apparent success, but I had enough knowledge to appreciate that both the food and the staff were authentic. And there is no possible way to have a bad meal that starts with a Bellini, is there? The dessert was particularly memorable: a small hill of gelato with a chocolate sauce. There was no better way to end a good day and prepare for a challenging one.
The next morning, an Uber took me to the town of Hollywood, just to the north, where the family had settled after moving to Florida. The driver grew hushed and respectful as he saw that our destination was a cemetery. My family was waiting at the grave of our mother, Sary Fox, who had died of COVID-19 after the coronavirus had entered the facility where she and her husband, Bernard, had been living. At the foot of her grave was the stone bench into which the ashes of Bernard were now to be entombed. He had died of the disease six days ahead of our mother. I had attended one funeral by Zoom; this would be my chance to participate in the full and proper way.
I gave the short eulogy I had prepared the night before and read Psalm 23, on the assumption that something both simple and familiar would do best. Ken gently lowered our stepfather's urn into the stone bench, and a worker sealed on the top. It was over. My family could now better come to terms with the grief that has affected millions of families the world over.
An elegant and peaceful conclusion
I had carefully saved my dinner at Nobu to serve as a personal catharsis. It was well that I did because it exceeded all of my prior understandings of Japanese cuisine. The courses came properly paced from an open kitchen. I would have thought no one could improve upon something as basic as edamame until Nobu showed how, with salt and I presume some magic, the dish is properly made. For tea, which I consider essential for Japanese cuisine (and nearly all others), I chose the smoky but smooth Hojicha green. For my main course: jidori chicken with a flavorful sauce.
The meal was a window to the senses, fragrant with grace and dignity. It was cuisine in its forgiving and charitable role as a herald the joy of living.
And so it ended – a visit with a mission, concluded with elegance and in peace. The reports were true: I had not previously experienced dining in South Florida with such delicacy, nuance and complexity. All it had required was a little planning, a willingness to try something different – and the nimble use of chopsticks.