Marina Flores was crowned Miss Guam Hemisphere on July 5 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.
Flores will represent Guam at the National Miss Hemisphere USA Pageant, according to a press release.
Following Flores in the rankings were:
• 1st runner up: Kendra Byrd
• 2nd runner up: Karen Hemlani
• 3rd runner up: Alani Jack
• 4th runner up: Serenity Siguenza
The five finalists will tour with Modeling Association of America International.
Pageant organizers invited local cultural dancers and singers to help turn the ballroom into an island fantasy affair, the press release states. Shirley Trinidad, Antonia Santos, local fashion models, Bollybabes, and Gaby Kim of Tatuha cultural dance group were among those who entertained the audience between the moments of pageantry.
The local Miss Hemisphere event highlighted a drive to help the John Robert Powers Student Club travel arrangement for delegates to nationals. The event also raised funds for the organization’s holiday drive for children in need; the Alee Children’s Shelter has been JRP’s charity for 16 years since the Good Sheppard Sisters asked JRP for help.
Belta Perez is the executive director of JRP and the Miss Guam Hemisphere pageant.