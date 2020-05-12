As part of a new program called Art + Ideas, Humanities Guåhan will host a free two-part beginner's workshop in May led by local filmmaker and photographer Brian Muña.
Filmmaker Brian Muña is a Guam International Film Festival awardee, best known for his short films "Luther" and "Plastic Bag."
The workshop, slated for consecutive Saturdays, will be held May 23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and May 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
As part of the workshop, participants will get the opportunity to explore the art of visual storytelling with a focus on composition. While helping students explore and portray their unique stories, the end result is to produce a small documentary that enables them to get their message out to the public while exploring various genres and modes of storytelling.
For participants to join in, they just need a mobile phone or other recording device, headphones and a reliable internet connection.
Art + Ideas
Art + Ideas, the new Humanities Guåhan program, aims to explore creative arts though filmmaking, the visual and performance arts, traditional art making, poetry, creative nonfiction and the culinary arts. It is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, government of Guam and the Office of the Governor.
The ongoing series provides an immersive experience through their workshops, which include "readings, conversations and presentations with students, teachers, scholars, writers, artists, chefs and the larger public," stated a release from the council.
The goal is to "engage our community around timely topics and ideas relevant to Guam and the Asia-Pacific region through creative and artistic forms of expression and interpretation," the council added.
All workshops will be held online, following social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Humanities Guåhan is a nonprofit providing foundational support and educational programs that incorporate its main mission of fostering community engagement and dialogue, inspiring critical thinking and celebrating diversity while enriching the quality of life for island residents through the humanities, stated the release.