National Symphony Orchestra returns with full hearts, rows of empty seats

"I can't tell you how excited we onstage are to see you here," Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said from the stage of the Concert Hall on Friday night, moments ahead of a long-awaited reunion between the NSO and its audience.
(Well, 32 of the former and 236 of the latter, in an auditorium that seats nearly 2,500.)
The feeling was clearly mutual among the eager listeners who had gathered, spaced out across the hall in pairs and separated from each other by long gaps and dead rows.
The hundreds of empty seats felt like a steady, silent signal throughout the evening that while the arts are evidently "back," their return is fraught, actively contending with their own fragility. In some ways, the increased exclusivity necessitated by reasonable caution feels like a precipice all its own.
With maestro Gianandrea Noseda briefly back at the Kennedy Center podium - he'll lead a surprise program with NSO soloists on June 3 before heading back to Italy, where he lives, until September - the orchestra offered a rousing and deliciously varied return to slightly reduced form.
Friday's program centered on a bracing account of Shostakovich's 1st piano concerto, led by the powerhouse Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov, bookended by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's repeatedly swoonworthy "Four Noveletten" and the brisk and brilliant third of Haydn's London symphonies, No. 95. (Noseda's Haydn kick continues apace; he led No. 96 earlier this spring in a filmed performance.)
And while each note had a nearly medicinal effect, each was also a reminder of the acoustic value of human bodies - preferably a couple thousand of them - absorbing the force and grace of the orchestra's excitement. As close as we all finally were to the musicians, it was an effort throughout to bridge that faraway feeling, as the concentrated force of the NSO under Noseda diffused slightly as it searched the space for listeners.
Of course, that's a problem that patience alone can fix. Whatever acoustic obstacles the room presented, Noseda and Co. surmounted with bright, muscular sound that as deftly retained Coleridge-Taylor's elegant delicacy as it released Haydn's explosive tensions.
The "Noveletten" comprise four shortish character pieces for strings, tambourine and triangle (shoutout to timpanist Scott Christian, who had the latter well-handled). And while they don't yet demonstrate the pan-Africanism that would later imbue his compositions, they certainly do demonstrate the composer's facility with embracing and enhancing the colors of late Romanticism. (I was immediately in the mood afterward to hear Elgar's "Serenade for Strings.")
Noseda let the suite breathe deeply - it felt a bit like a test of the room - facilitating a fascinating conversation between frequencies, and casting light into all of Coleridge-Taylor's corners. One post-pandemic perk is that audiences everywhere are likely to start hearing much more of him - or should.
The last time I saw Trifonov play this concerto was a few hours before the concert, at home, on YouTube, in a performance from 2013 with St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Orchestra. Even then, at a boyish-looking 22, he attacked the turns and tilts of the concerto with a ferocity once described by pianist Martha Argerich as a "demonic element."
Shostakovich's punchlines and interjections seemed more barbed and sarcastic in Trifonov's hands, and he attacked the cadenzas of the rollicking finale with stormy alternations of fleet-fingered ease and furious typing. Gerlach admirably kept pace with the finale's rapid-fire finish - which felt like a wake-up call in the middle of the evening.
(Overheard at intermission: "Boy, that Shostakovich sure is growing on me.")
After the intermission, and just before leading us all into his high-spirited Haydn, Noseda took the microphone to address the audience.
"You, for us, are a great gift, and we hope to be, for you, a great gift," he said to a burst of applause. "Usually, I talk longer - but I'm overwhelmed."
From there, the Haydn spread its wings, and listening to it unfurl with a group of strangers, however downscaled, felt like keeping a dream intact. Surely, our smallish assembly experienced something like the same pleasure of those who first crowded in to hear it in 1791 - just with a lot more elbow room.