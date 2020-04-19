CALIFORNIA – A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists – and bolder wildlife.
“It’s very quiet right now at the park,” Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean said in an interview.
“It’s an amazing scene where you hear the natural sounds of the river, wildlife and the birds. The wildlife is getting a little bit bolder now because there are few people around.”
Yosemite, one of the best-known national parks in the United States, has been closed to all except a few employees and local residents since March 20, in response to the public health emergency triggered by the coronavirus.
The park, famed for its waterfalls and giant sequoia trees, normally attracts over 3 million visitors a year, most of whom arrive between April and October.
“We are trying to anticipate and plan how the park will be when it reopens, because, you know, it won’t be business as usual this summer,” said Dean, whose nonprofit organization protects the park and runs services for visitors.
Dean added that he expected visitor patterns to be different once it does reopen – people may be reluctant to visit the restaurant or visitor center, for instance.
In the meantime, the wildlife is having a ball.
“I think nature is obviously welcoming the change,” said Dean. Bears, coming out of hibernation, were being seen more frequently as they were less secretive and felt more comfortable, he said.
Coyotes were the most noticeable change, said Dean.
“They are out in the daytime now and they’re not afraid. I mean, they’re just sort of walking by people and walking around, among buildings.”
Wild pigs patrol Israeli city under coronavirus closure
HAIFA, Israel – While coronavirus closures are coaxing wildlife into the abandoned streets of many a metropolis, in one Israeli city the four-legged interlopers are assertive and, well, quite boorish.
Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads.
The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests.
“We are scared to go out, even to throw out the garbage. I don’t which way the boars will come,” Meirav Litani, a music instructor, said as a boar loomed in the distance.
“They come here and turn over our garbage dumpsters ... This is lack of protection. We actually feel defenseless.”
The municipality last year suspended culls of the boars, whose urban incursions, some experts say, are a response to human expansion into their natural habitat - the surrounding Carmel forest range, of biblical fame.
Less sympathetic city folk – especially religious Jews or Muslims who consider pigs ritually unclean - worry that the larger, tusked animals could turn violent.
For now, residents must turn to “pig patrols” made up of volunteer animal-rights activists who can be summoned at all hours to shoo the boars away.
“I’m scared that after the coronavirus passes, the boars will have gotten used to coming every day, every night, every hour,” said Yaron Hanan, 63, who runs a public campaign that has been calling for a municipal crackdown on the animals.
Coronavirus lockdown brings Lebanon's migratory birds up close
AMMIQ WETLAND, Lebanon – With Lebanese confined to their homes by the new coronavirus, migratory birds in the Mediterranean country are winging their way into the midst of quieter city life.
From flocks of white pelicans and storks soaring over Beirut’s seafront to diminutive herons nesting in built-up neighbourhoods, Lebanese social media are capturing avian beauty normally witnessed only by astute birdwatchers in remote areas.
Lebanon is one of the world’s most important flyways for migratory birds moving from Africa to Europe and Asia. Hundreds of millions make the journey every spring, some stopping for hours, others weeks, in Lebanon until wind conditions and temperatures are optimal for them to venture onward.
But this spectacle is visible generally only to enthusiasts seeking it out in outlying regions like the lush Bekaa valley, a key transit point for migratory birds.
This year, though, appears to be very different.
“Even in the cities, birdwatchers and photographers are taking photos of birds that we have never seen before, close to the shore - and it is not just seagulls,” said Maher Osta, a project manager with the Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon (SPNL).
SPNL has documented nests for two types of migrating birds, the Spur-Winged Plover and Little Egret, in Beirut and surrounding suburbs and 10 species overall that had not been previously spotted in these heavily populated areas.
The proximity of wildlife is even more pronounced in the Bekaa’s Ammiq Wetland.
“There are small birds that I’m seeing in my garden for the first time. I don’t know why. Maybe they are more relaxed because there is less shooting, less noise, fewer cars, fewer airplanes,” said Ezzat Taha, 35, a farmer in Mansoura, a village near the wetland.
“I don’t know what is happening in nature but it is a good thing.”
Residents say animals like golden jackals are roaming daily through orchards unusually close to people’s homes during the lockdown imposed by authorities to help contain the coronavirus.
And with walking routes cleared of the usual foot traffic from hikers, droves of the small tree frog, known scientifically as hyla savignyi, have been hopping around the wetlands.
“Normally you wouldn’t see them at all,” Osta said of the lime green frog the size of a thumb.
Osta said migratory birds also appear to be benefiting from a coronavirus-induced reduction in hunting, much of it unlicensed, in the Bekaa valley that typically thins their flocks each year.
“When you are trying to protect nature in a country where 90% of people don’t care, it is not just like swimming against the current, it is like swimming against a tsunami,” he said.
“But things are changing ... slowly.”