No internet, no backup plan

'WE DON'T KNOW HOW TO DO THIS STUFF': Thelma Weeks, center, with her great-granddaughters Khadija Weeks, left, 9, and Khadirah Weeks, 5, at their Strawberry Mansion home on Saturday, April 25. Grandparents are raising their grandkids trying to navigate the pandemic with limited resources, technology know-how or back-up support. Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer