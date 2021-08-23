One day last week, our morning routine was off.
Nothing was happening. The boys were still asleep.
“Let’s go,” I said to BJ. “Get up. We need to hurry. Pronto, Tonto.”
He wiggled his way to the edge of the bed and sat up.
“What’s ‘Pronto, Tonto’?” he asked sleepily.
It means, “Go fast.”
“Oh.”
When he was more awake, I explained who Tonto was. And I told him that “Pronto, Tonto” was something my mother said to me when I needed to hurry.
The phrase is one of many that come out of my mouth, thanks to Mom.
My mother was a witty wordsmith. She had an affinity for funny phrases, silly rhymes, puns and jokes. Many Momisms were punchlines; “Pronto, Tonto,” must have come a story about the Lone Ranger.
When I’d blankly ask “How?” Mom would often say, “Scrambled.” This was from a long joke, which I cannot retell without being hauled off for sensitivity training. Suffice it to say that it was an inside joke and it meant that I was to figure things out for myself.
If a room were a total wreck, Mom would often declare, “This looks like the tail-end of an east-bound cyclone going west!” My resident weatherman says that’s ridiculous, but Mom once explained that if an east-bound tornado suddenly went west, it would create a great mess. Worked for me as a kid. Still does.
And there was her classic response to a whiny kid’s complaint of “nothing" to do: “Oh, go soak your head in a bucket of cement.” We knew exactly what that meant: “Go find something to do, I’m not here to provide your entertainment.”
I could write a book about the words and phrases that have given my family its unique identity.
In fact, I think all of us should write those books or tell those stories to our children.
We all have wonderful stories that shape our families. Yet as children get absorbed into screens at ever younger ages, they are becoming autonomous pieces of a virtual community and are losing their family identities.
It’s time to turn off the wifi and sit them down for a night of family history. They’ll get antsy and roll their eyes, but in time, they will understand.
Our kids need to know what makes us “us.”
The way the world is going, there’s no time to waste.
Tell your stories.
Now.
Pronto, Tonto.