The Guam Filipino Artists, also known as Organized Brotherhood Related to Arts, OBRA, have completed an interactive mural that celebrates the organization's 10th anniversary.
OBRA partnered with the Agana Shopping Center on an idea to entertain the public through an interactive mural, according to a press release. The Agana Shopping Center has been a supporter and has provided a venue for the group's annual art exhibits.
Guam Filipino Artists is a nonprofit organization that consists of 16 members whose shared goal is to promote diversity through their work, the release states. They want to inspire Guam's generation of artisans to express their creativity making Guam's culture and diversity recognized in the field of arts.
The mural is a depiction of life underwater, shown vividly with colorful corals and fish. This is the organization's first project under its new name and was made possible by its members.
The public can view the mural on the second floor of the shopping center.