If you have stiff, achy knees, you could be among the 32.5 million U.S. adults who have osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis. It occurs most often in the knees, hips and hands.
Osteoarthritis develops when the tissue (cartilage) that covers the ends of the bones in a joint breaks down and wears away over time. The cartilage normally acts as a cushion, but with the cushioning gone, the bones in a joint rub against each other, leading to discomfort. Osteoarthritis symptoms range from stiffness, swelling and tenderness to severe and potentially disabling joint pain.
Sometimes called "wear-and-tear" arthritis or degenerative joint disease, osteoarthritis becomes more common with age. It affects more men than women before age 45, and more women than men after that age. According to the National Institute on Aging, osteoarthritis is one of the most frequent causes of disability among older people.
Osteoarthritis occurs more often among those with a previous joint injury. Being overweight also can increase risk for OA because that puts added pressure on weight-bearing joints, such as the knees and hips. But British research, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, found that physical activity (time spent and energy expended) does not increase risk for OA.
Health experts also note that joint-friendly physical activity can help relieve pain and improve quality of life. Exercise often is a recommended treatment for someone with the condition, especially muscle-strengthening exercise. Medication to relieve pain, weight loss if appropriate and possibly the use of supportive devices such as braces or canes, for instance, can be used to ease the discomfort.
No treatment, however, is seen as a cure for osteoarthritis.