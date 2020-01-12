Phoebe Palisoc, who was crowned the 2019 SuperModel International Guam in October, was tapped to represent the island at the 2020 SuperModel International finals in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Feb. 8 during a recent press conference.
According to a website, SuperModel International is considered one of the more prestigious searches for talent. Established in 2011, the event is a global exchange that integrates beauty, talent and cultural communication. The pageant searches for new talents that embody its theme of “expanding international cultural and fashion development, and meeting worldwide demands based on the beauty resources across the world."
Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Supermodelinternational/ to see the other contestants who come from countries across the globe. Or visit Palisoc's FB page at https://www.facebook.com/officialphoebepalisoc/.