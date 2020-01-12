REPRESENTING: At a press conference on Oct. 18, 2019, Phoebe Palisoc, left, was announced as 2019 Supermodel International Guam. During the press conference, Kate Kikuchi Hardy who is 2011 Supermodel of Asia Pacific, presented the Supermodel International Guam sash to Palisoc. On Feb. 8, Palisoc will be representing Guam at the 2020 Supermodel International finals at Chiang Mai, Thailand. In the photograph, from left, are: Palisoc, Linda Salas and Kate Hardy. Photo by Bout It Productions.