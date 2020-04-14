'People are good, they really are'

FEED ANNE ARUNDEL: Monica Alvarado is the leader of Feed Anne Arundel, a charitable organization founded amid the coronavirus crisis to keep local restaurants in business and their staffs on the payroll while also donating food to those in need. Here, Alvarado helps other volunteers give out some of the 1,800 meals that were prepared by local restaurants, at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Odenton, Md., on April 6. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun