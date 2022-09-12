For the last three weeks, I’ve been up to my neck in white paint.
I’ve been trying to erase all vestiges of the colorful life that has been lived in our house.
Apparently, buyers don’t want color. They want a clean canvas, a wall of possibilities on which to create their own style.
Buyers also don’t want to see a seller’s life. They want to see House Beautiful, not “House Lived In By Disabled Children With Elderly Parents.”
So the stuff of life must be stuffed away — in cabinets, in closets, under beds — to give the appearance of a house where they can live uncluttered, peaceful lives.
I get it.
I really do.
I’ve house-hunted three times in my life, so I know it’s easier to stalk the elusive residence when the owners are gone and everything is picture perfect.
But all three houses I’ve purchased were ones that were well-lived in, where the owners were home when I visited.
In one house, the basement was occupied by several elderly men who had no families, who were being cared for by the owners. Although it was awkward walking by drooling men in wheelchairs, it had a positive influence. It told me that this house was owned by people who cared more for others than for making things look beautiful. Life was lived in this house, deep-pile carpets, aging floor tiles, and unusual grass-woven wallpaper notwithstanding.
Of course, that was the house we bought. It had room for six kids and if we ever wanted to help drooling, elderly men, we had room for them, too.
In my mind, buying a house is about potential, not perfection. I think buyers should be able to see beyond the pink wall (the repainting of which would severely disturb the child whose room it graces).
But as the seller, I must assume otherwise.
I will neutralize most walls. I will keep the house neat and tidy. I’ll get rid of stuff. The few remaining pictures will be dusted and the floor will be mopped. (They are so clean right now, the five-second rule is 10 seconds.)
And someday — soon, I hope — some folks will come to my door when I am here, and see a well-lived in, well-loved house, where they too can make a home.
And put the color back again.