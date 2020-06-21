Viewing a solar eclipse is a very unique opportunity that shouldn’t be missed!
Today, it is possible to observe an eclipse starting at 5:25 p.m. and lasting through the sunset to the west. At its maximum, only 4% of the sun will be visible. It is important to note that proper solar eyewear will be necessary to view this eclipse the entire time. Never stare straight at the sun. Other safe, easy options to view the event are pinhole boxes or shadows on the ground.
I have been fortunate enough to see multiple solar eclipses in my lifetime, and they are incredible in so many ways.
I drove into the path of totality for the 2017 solar eclipse that crossed America. It is difficult to describe the sensations I felt as the light became dark, and I became able to see stars in the midday sky. Seeing the corona of the sun flow out from behind the moon is something I will never forget.
I can say without a doubt that a total solar eclipse is a literal day and night difference compared to an annular or partial solar eclipse.
Luckily, I had moved to Guam prior to the December annular solar eclipse, which was visible six months ago, and was able to observe the “Ring of Fire” when the moon fit entirely inside the Sun. That eclipse required solar glasses the entire time, but was still very exciting to watch.
Observing an eclipse helps me to put the solar system in perspective and actually see the moon and sun line up. I am better able to appreciate the vastness and beauty of the universe.
I am astonished at the precision of our solar system and the intricate alignments and orbits of the Earth, moon and sun to create an eclipse. If either the Earth, moon or sun were any smaller or larger, farther or closer to one another, eclipses would be completely different if they happened at all. These are rare and awesome events!
Today’s eclipse in Guam will be a great!
It is neither going to produce “Totality” or a “Ring of Fire” here, but it is still going to be spectacular.
The moon will pass almost exactly in front of the sun, causing just a sliver of a crescent of light shining in the sky. But that sliver will light up the entire Earth and still be extremely bright, showcasing how luminous the sun really is. Take this opportunity to observe a truly unique event and learn something.
Editor’s Note: Brendan Barnes, who works with the United States Navy, holds a physics degree from the University of Pittsburgh and has a fascination for astronomy.