With the island's COVID-19 numbers for confirmed cases slowly dwindling each night, residents across the island are breathing a cautious sigh of relief.
On Friday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made the announcement to ease restrictions for Mother's Day weekend, shedding some light on nearly a month and a half of tense waiting as the island's front-liners battled COVID-19.
While the island is not yet in the clear, the announcement to lift some of the strictest restrictions for Mother's Day at 8 a.m. was met with some exuberance as dozens of residents took to the beach, fired up the barbecue and enjoyed the brief respite.
Talofofo Bay was no exception as residents took advantage of sweet sets rolling in Friday. The exposure to vitamin D and regular bouts of exercise are highly encouraged under the government's social distancing mandates, which are still in effect despite the lifting of restrictions. Small pockets of families sat on the beach, enjoying the introduction to Mother's Day weekend.