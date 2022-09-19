Mike’s retirement is approaching like an oncoming freight train.
Although a few months away, I’m sure it will be here “tomorrow.” Despite all the cleaning and tossing and painting and arranging I can do, I know that when the day comes, I will not be ready.
How can I be?
Although I can sell and pack out a house and buy one stateside, I cannot really know what lies ahead. I don’t know what “retirement” will look like, but given my temperament and my duties, the word will not refer to my life.
It’s still a mystery — all part of the great unknown future.
Of course, marriage was like that.
When I stood at the church door over 40 years ago clinging to Dad’s arm, I thought, “WHAT AM I DOING? WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN?”
A lot has happened.
Seven moves. Nine plus two kids. Three dogs. Two horses. Broken bones. Multiple surgeries. Uncountable interruptions. Over 40 years of federal service. It’s been bumpy, but it’s been good.
The same was true of motherhood.
When my firstborn arrived on Guam in 1984, he was a keeper. But I instantly wondered what he’d be like when I was 40, or what I’d be like when he was 40, and I trembled.
I’m 65 now and he’s 38, and he’s still a keeper. He’s been the best big brother to his many siblings, he’s a good husband and father, and he’s faithful to his Lord. What more could I want?
And the rest of them, and the grandchildren they’ve blessed me with are all wonderful as well.
Motherhood has been bumpy, but it’s been good.
So now - retirement!
What will happen? I don’t know. Although I have some “church door anxiety,” I know we will soon take that step into the unknown.
And it will be fine.
Because in that great unknown future, God is there.
Whatever steps I may plan, He will direct. He’s already done that, and has likely saved us from a big, future headache.
As wary as I may be about what lies beyond life on Guam, I can go with confidence.
“The Lord will guard your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forever (Psalm 121:8).”
I don’t know what’s there, but He does, so I can walk in faith.
I suspect it may get bumpy.
But in the end, it will be good.