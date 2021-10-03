Senators accused Facebook of dodging questions and burying internal research about how its products may harm children, pledging to further investigate the tech giant during heated confrontations with the company's head of safety at a congressional hearing Thursday.
The session comes days after an explosive series of reports by the Wall Street Journal revealed that Facebook's own internal research found that teen girls reported that Instagram made their body image issues worse.
The findings have ushered in a reckoning in Washington over how the tech giant's services affect children's mental health, galvanizing a bipartisan group of lawmakers in censure of the company and spurring a congressional investigation into its own research. Lawmakers say they have obtained the documents from a Facebook whistleblower who is set to testify before Congress next week.
Facebook has gone on the offensive since the series' release, claiming the Journal mischaracterized its findings. At the hearing, Facebook executive Antigone Davis argued the company's research in fact showed that teen girls struggling with mental health issues largely reported that they found Instagram to be more helpful than not.
"Now that doesn't mean that the ones that aren't aren't important to us," she said while testifying remotely from Washington, D.C., before a Senate Commerce Committee panel. "In fact that's why we do this research."
But lawmakers repeatedly disputed the executive's assertions and challenged the company to commit to disclosing its full findings and to back legislative efforts aimed at boosting children's safety.
"Facebook knows the destructive consequences that Instagram's design and algorithms are having on our young people and our society, but it has routinely prioritized its own rapid growth over basic safety for our children," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., whose consumer protection subcommittee convened the session.
Blumenthal said that "Facebook has evaded, misled and deceived" the public about how its products affect consumers, a critique echoed by lawmakers across the panel.
On the eve of the hearing, Facebook released a heavily annotated portion of its own research on kids' safety that minimized some of the findings. The Journal published the full research reports later Wednesday evening, free of annotations.
But lawmakers at the session tore into the company for declining to commit to making its full findings available to the public. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., pressed Davis to release the data behind the internal research "to allow for independent analysis."