The miracle has begun.
I am writing this on Thursday in Honolulu.
Yesterday, my boy had his surgery at Shriners. He had an expanding rod inserted in his upper leg and then the leg was broken. After we leave the hospital, we will put a big magnet on his leg, which will expand the rod. In about six weeks, his legs will be almost the same length.
Whew!
It’s going to be amazing!
But at the moment, I’m keeping the parent’s vigil at the hospital. And, that is far from amazing. It’s the energy-draining routine that comes with hospitalization.
Long days helping a bed-bound child with basic needs, while constantly watching for signs of pain.
Longer nights trying to sleep while one ear is tuned to the child in the bed. Of course, there really is no sleeping if the patient is a baby or toddler, but I am thankfully not in that situation this time.
Endless interruptions by the staff.
Repeating information until you think you’re a mynah bird.
It’s exhausting.
But if you need to keep a parent’s vigil, Shriners Hospital Honolulu is a good place to do it.
The hospital management and nursing staff support parents well. Parents are given one meal a day in the cafeteria (up to $8). There is a parents’ shower room and refrigerator, a fairly comfortable bed and plenty of blankets.
Guam parents, if you need to come to Shriners, prepare for winter. The hospital is kept at a temperature reminiscent of the Arctic Circle. Think slipper socks, jeans, heavy pajamas, hoodies. You will want them.
Once you acclimate, it’s a great place to keep watch. Although it’s small, Shriners is one of the best hospitals in the Pacific.
If your child needs to come here, he will typically come with one parent. Then you two can stay in the Family Center, which is adjacent to the hospital, or Shriners will pay for your stay at the Pagoda Hotel, which is several blocks away, just north of the Ala Moana Shopping Center. It’s near Ross, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target.
And the Guam Medical Referral Office will assist with transportation.
I wanted to write about this to encourage our families on Guam who may be facing a Shriners hospitalization. Don’t hesitate. The medical social services department at DPHSS will help you prepare.
And then you can come to Shriners to watch.
Come see your miracle unfold.