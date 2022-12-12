Aloha!
Beyond all odds, we left Guam last week with most of the ends tied up.
And now we are in Hawaii.
We are staying in Aiea, whose vowel-rich name twists my haole tongue in knots. We’re in the terraced Aiea Heights, where tightly-packed houses seem to hold each other up along the hill.
I’ve been in Hawaii before for two extended stays, which I spent in a hotel near Waikiki. I took it for granted that, apart from Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head, Honolulu was entirely urban. I didn’t fully appreciate that the entire southern coast of Oahu is urban sprawl and comes with the usual complications - too many cars, extended rush hours, ridiculously crowded stores.
Why would I leave Guam for this?
We are here for three months so our foster son can finally get the surgery that has kept him in the foster system so long. (When his guardianship status changes, he loses the support of GovGuam, which is significant during an extended medical stay.)
We are settling in again with our friends at Shriners Hospital Honolulu.
Many on Guam know Shriners for the outreach clinics they have held for years. I went to Shriners as a walk-in to get help for Deborah when she needed ankle braces. That was in 2001 and the doctor was Dr. Craig Ono, who is now the medical director of the hospital.
When Nero came to live with us, he had problems that required orthopedic assistance. The doctors here have been working on his case with me for nine years.
And next week, we’ll reach the culmination - he will finally have the surgery that will lengthen his leg to give him a real chance at normal walking and running.
What a miracle of modern medicine that will be!
But miracles are the stock and trade of Shriners Hospitals for Children. In all of their 21 locations in North America and Hawaii, children are routinely given a new chance at normal.
Next week will be my boy’s chance.
It’s a major surgery, which he’s trying to face bravely.
But the surgery is just the beginning. We’ll spend the next six weeks making his leg longer by 1 millimeter each day.
Lord willing, when he’s finished, his legs will be nearly even, and his gait nearly normal.
And the stay on this crowded, expensive urban island will be worth it all.