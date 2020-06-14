Student finds career inspiration in two-month hospital stint

FINDING PURPOSE: Emily Hontz is photographed at her home in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Monday, June 8. Hontz, a Penn State Student, spent 6 weeks of her HS senior year at CHOP for Crohn's disease. The experience made her decide she wanted to become an architectural engineer, hopefully designing children's hospitals. She has since gotten a scholarship from Professional Women in Construction and Torcon engineers. Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/Tribune News Service