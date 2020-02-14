The streaming TV wars are upon us. And even with a new entrant seeming to take the field every day, Netflix is still winning the battle.
That’s according to a new study of American TV viewers from ratings-measurement company Nielsen, which on Tuesday said that when it comes to what are known as “over-the-top” video services, Netflix is responsible for 31% of all the streaming TV viewing taking place in the United States.
Nielsen’s study, which occurred in November 2019 and involved an online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and higher, also found that streaming TV as whole is grabbing a larger share of all TV watching being done in the U.S. In homes where consumers watch at least one streaming TV option. Streaming TV accounts for 19% of all TV viewing time, up from 10% in 2018.
“Make no mistake,” said Peter Katzingris, senior vice president of audience insights at Nielsen. “The proliferation of on-demand streaming services is the most profound media disruption of the last half-century. And this disruption is driving real, actionable opportunity across all facets of the industry.”
Nielsen also found that while Netflix remains the king of streaming TV options, other competitors are carving out their own respectable slices of the market.
The No. 2 streaming TV option behind Netflix was YouTube, which accounted for 21% of viewers’ streaming time. Hulu came in third place, with 12%, and Amazon’s Prime Video service ranked No. 4, with an 8% share of viewers TV streaming time.
A final category of “other," which includes nonsubscription services such as San Francisco-based Tubi and Sony’s Crackle, commanded 28% of the time consumers spent watching streaming TV options.