Terrariums thrive as living art with lessons

TOKYO - The terrarium is one timeless pastime that has thrived amid the pandemic.
Events focused on the soothing self-contained gardens have been cropping up across Japan, catering to a renewed appreciation for terrariums as a miniature oasis of calm for the home.
A portmanteau of the Latin "terra" (earth) and "-arium" (as in aquarium), the terrarium is said to have first taken root in Europe in the 19th century.
While the horticultural technique can be used to cultivate a wide range of plants, mosses are an easy place to start.
Popular moss species include Hinoki-goke (rhizogoniales) and Hosobaokina-goke (leucobryum). In early October, terrarium enthusiasts flocked to the Nagoya Botanical Lounge, a pop-up event held at Garage Nagoya, a botanical shop specializing in green interior decor. Eleven vendors led instructional workshops at the event and sold living works of art that evoked pastoral scenes of grazing horses, austere rock gardens with white sand, and roly-poly marimo moss balls.
Moss is an ideal plant for indoor gardens, says Tokyo-based terrarium dealer Feel The Garden, one of the organizers behind Nabolo. It simply requires a spritz of water once a month. No fertilizer needed.
"I'm obsessed with moss," said Terutaka Onishi, 32, who works at Feel The Garden. "Their fresh little shoots are adorable."
To make your own terrarium, cover the bottom of a container with substrate -- akatsuchi potting soil and sand sterilized at high heat work well -- toss in a few larger rocks, and gently plant your moss. Use tweezers to finesse the details. Animal figurines from model railroad kits add a playful finishing touch. One of the workshops at the Nabolo event was led by Toyohide Tanigawa, 37, a terrarium dealer at Mossmile in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.
"Interest in terrariums has been growing during the pandemic, with people spending more time at home," Tanigawa said.
Moss should not be exposed to direct sunlight, as it can dry out.
According to Tsuyoshi Kawamoto, head of Feel The Garden, moss grows well in LED light.
He recommends beginners start out with an open terrarium design.
"Mosses grow through photosynthesis," Kawamoto said. "If they become unruly, you can give them a trim. It's fun to watch the moss thicken and create new layers that transform the scenery."