Fear.
Gratitude.
Such are the emotions of the hour in our house. And such they have been for months.
We’re getting very close to our departure. The movers are coming this week. The plane is leaving next.
With all the loose ends to tie up, I am quite frayed.
I honestly do not know, as I write on Thanksgiving, how it’s all going to work out.
But amid the trepidation, there is thankfulness. For 23 years on Guam. For the friends I’ve made. For the opportunities I’ve had.
I cannot leave without thanking many people. I must do this generally, because I don’t want to risk missing a specific someone.
To the militant mothers of the Down Syndrome Association of Guam and other disability groups: Thank you for walking with me on this journey. I am leaving you a job undone. We never got that program for our young adults off the ground. I hope you will take a daring step to give our young people the training and the opportunities they need to succeed. The government will never meet the need. You must.
To the faithful mothers of the Guam Home School Association: I passed the baton when I thought I was finished home schooling, but you graciously kept me on the shelf like the resource book that I am. I’m grateful to have been a part of this community so long and I hope the young mothers will carry the group for many years to come. Your kids are worth it.
To the 4,000 members of Eat Cheap(er) Guam: Thank you for allowing me to guide the best Guam consumer and information group on Facebook. You are truly the most resourceful group of penny pinchers on the island. I will forever stand by our motto: “If we can’t find it, you don’t need it.”
To the daily newspapers who gave me a platform for 23 years, thank you. I am certainly grateful for the space you allotted me weekly. Some weeks it was tough, but it’s been a privilege to share with your readers.
And to the faithful readers from Malesso' to Yigo, from the bases to Adelup, who have come back week after month after year: You know my kids as well as I do and you remember things I’ve forgotten I’ve written.
You’re the best!
Thank you for encouraging me along the way.
Thank you, Guam.
I remain forever in your debt.