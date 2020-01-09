How does a local boy from Guam go from a career journalist and news anchor to handbag designer to a budding floral designer?
By accident, of course.
“I discovered my love for florals by accident,” said Drew Murphy, the Accidental Florist. “But what I’ve learned is nothing beautiful ever happens by accident.”
For decades, Murphy was a mainstay in living rooms across the island sharing news stories. Now, living in Hawaii, he’s found a different way to do what he loves.
“I was born to tell stories. I just tell stories now through a different medium, now I tell them through flowers.”
Murphy moved to Oahu, Hawaii, over 10 years ago. He originally hoped to continue his career in broadcast journalism, but as fate would have it, he was asked to help as an events coordinator/florist for a friend’s corporate events team.
“I didn’t know anything about being a florist,” said Murphy. “I had no floral experience.”
The little experience he’d had with flowers was as a teenager on Guam watering his mother’s roses, which he hated. Murphy remembered being stuck with the responsibility while his siblings tended to his mother’s other plants.
“Half the time we’d move the plants and kill them,” Murphy said while recalling the memory.
So the idea of doing anything remotely creative with flowers was hard to imagine.
Parental advice
Remembering his parent’s advice to put your heart into everything you do, he took the job anyway and returned from each event having learned something new and with a growing desire to learn more.
As he’d done with every news story and issue he covered on Guam as a journalist, Murphy followed his instincts. “If I don’t know something, I’m going to become damn good at it. I wanted to learn and learn and learn,” he said.
Every spare minute, in between events, was spent poring over his newfound passion, refining and learning new techniques.
“I was creating, making mistakes doing all of it,” Murphy said. His husband, Michael, would often come home in shock to find floral arrangements all over the house.
“I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just using my eye to guide me,” Murphy said.
Within his first year, he was hired for his first wedding and pulled together the florals for a destination wedding at the North Shore with two weeks’ notice.
“I tapped my best friend on the team, and we tackled it and it’s just taken off since,” said Murphy. “And that’s how I became the Accidental Florist.”
2020 Designer to Watch
After spending the last 10 days in Maui for a corporate event, Murphy returned to his home in Oahu and woke up Tuesday morning to learn that his aptly named entrepreneurial effort, Accidental Florist, won the Intrigue Floral Awards coveted title, 2020 Designer to Watch.
“I’m just floored. I was screaming like a giddy schoolgirl,” said Murphy excitedly.
In his short 18 months as the Accidental Florist, Murphy’s floral designs have ranged from exquisite leipo’os, a shorter band of flowers worn like a crown, and majestic floral backdrops – you know the ones in the Hollywood celebrity weddings - to mesmerizing tablescapes and even a gorgeous wedding dress adorned with thousands of blooms with a matching bouquet for the bride.
As he meticulously laid out small rose buds on a wedding dress, Murphy was reminded of his true start with colorful blossoms.
“My mother loved flowers. It must be where it inherently comes from,” he said. “If you think about it, I really did have my start through blooms my mom grew. Growing up, you did the best no matter what you do, even if it’s watering the rose bush.”
It’s been almost five years since his mom passed away and Murphy can’t wait to return home and adorn his mother’s gravesite with an array of blooms. “Mom’s garden was always full of blooms,” he said.
While he takes on new projects from clients, he said, and clients find him and love what he does, Murphy wants to eventually open up a little flower boutique on Guam and conduct workshops to share what he’s learned and inspire others to learn about florals and perhaps find more accidental florists.
“I was fortunate to get in when there was a shift in the floral industry where people were open to helping each other, just like Guam, just like Ina’fa mao’lek. If we all help each other, we can all thrive together,” he said.
With the most recent accolade, Murphy will travel to Alaska in July for a floral workshop.
“I always want to grow as a designer. I love the newness. There’s always some new technique, some new flower, something I can learn,” he said. “The flowers talk to me and I talk to them.”
While the stories Murphy tells may no longer be written down, the ones he now shares through this new medium are forever engrained in the minds of his clients whose breath is taken away by his budding creations.
“Those are the moments I live for,” he said.