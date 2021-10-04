'The Addams Family 2' delivers diminishing returns

CUTE REFRESH: From left, Oscar Isaac as the voice of Gomez Addams, Chloe Grace Moretz as the voice of Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as the voice of Uncle Fester, Charlize Theron as the voice of Morticia Addams, Conrad Vernon as the voice of Lurch, Javon Walton as the voice of Pugsley Addams, Bette Midler as the voice of Grandma, and Snoop Dogg as the voice of It in "The Addams Family 2." Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Tribune News Service