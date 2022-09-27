‘The power of this place is undeniable’

VOTING RIGHTS: A large painting by Brandon Donohue and donated by the Banneker-Douglass Museum and The Maryland Commission on African American History and culture, depicting the right to vote, hangs in the hall outside the Wilbert Truman Exhibit Hall at the new Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Columbia. The Harriet Tubman School opened in 1949 as Howard County's only all-Black high school until it was closed through desegregation in 1965 and subsequently used for more than 50 years by the Howard County Public School system. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun