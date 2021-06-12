'They showed their patriotism at every turn'

'GO FOR BROKE': A portrait of Fusako "Fusa" Takahashi, 93 of Granite Bay, Ca., holding an envelope with the new U.S. postage stamps "Go For Broke" at the Japanese American National Museum on Friday, June 4, in Los Angeles, Ca. Takahashi along with others spent 15 years to campaign for a stamp to honor the veterans, including Takahashi's husband. The U.S. Postal Service will honor Japanese American veterans by unveiling the Go For Broke: Japanese Americans Soldiers of World War II commemorative stamp. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times