Universal truths from advice dismissed

When I was a young mother, I accumulated children on a biennial basis.
With each addition, I would attract more advice from older women.
“The hardest transition is from two to three,” one told me, “because that’s when you run out of hands.”
When I was discouraged being a full-time homemaker with three, my dearest mentor told me, “I suspect the reason you don’t feel ‘fulfilled’ is because you are just too busy. It will come.”
And, of course, they would share the near-universal observation that I should, “Cherish these times, because they go so fast.”
And, of course, I would roll my eyes, as all the exhausted mothers of my generation would.
But now I am old.
And I have some advice for young mothers: Stop rolling your eyes at the mentoring mothers in your life. They were telling the truth.
Last week, I had to reference a card I keep in an old planner and came across an old photo.
It’s a picture of our relatively young family — when there were only five children. It was taken 30 years ago and included the Middlebrooke grandparents.
I found myself sighing.
Those really were the easy days of motherhood.
The children were 8, 6, 3, 2, and under 1.
Truly easy.
I could get all five of them up, fed, dressed, into the van and make it to church on time.
I could home-school two, manage the preschoolers and nurse the baby simultaneously.
I could grocery shop with all of them — one on my back, two in the cart, and two obedient and helpful big brothers to bend for low items and entertain the others.
I could even take them to a large and crowded fair and not lose any of them.
Sigh.
In the last three decades, four of the five in the picture have been married and have added nine to the family tree. The one who is single is writing music, working on CT scanners and doing things I could have never imagined.
In that time, we also added six more children (one of those has added two grandchildren), Dad Middlebrooke died, and my brown roots disappeared.
And it all happened in a 30-year blink.
Young mothers, hold those babies close.
Teach them well. Love them thoroughly.
Trust me on this. They will be grown and gone.
Too soon.