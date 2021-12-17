Wendy Moten, a background singer for 30 years, didn't win 'The Voice' – but still made show history

Every season on NBC's "The Voice," there's always one contestant who makes the coaches lose their minds as they stumble over themselves with compliments. This time, that singer was Americana-soul artist Wendy Moten.
"I don't know how to talk to you. I don't even know where to start or what to say," a stunned Ariana Grande said during the final performance episode Monday, after Moten delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of "How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston. "You're such an incredible vocal technician, insane vocalist human being, I don't understand. It's remarkable."
"Wendy, I just don't think I've ever seen anyone with a gift like you have," John Legend added when he weighed in on Moten's version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." "Your voice is just so flawless and perfect. And then you just stand there and do it with such nonchalance. It's insulting."
"It's rude," Kelly Clarkson joked.
Moten's coach, Blake Shelton, concurred. "I am absolutely at a loss after all these weeks talking to you ... I'm running out of great things to say about you," he said. "America, this is your winner!"
However, on Tuesday's finale, viewers slightly disagreed. Moten was named the runner-up of Season 21 while fans awarded first place to Girl Named Tom, an acoustic-pop band made up of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty. The trio, who earned a $100,000 prize and a recording contract, is now the first group to win "The Voice," and triumphed over finalists Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia and Jershika Maple.
During the season, the coaches raved about Girl Named Tom as well – they were the No. 1 most-viewed act on YouTube – and their impressive harmonies. Grande complimented their "ethereal, gorgeous performances"; Shelton told them they always sounded perfect; Legend deemed them magical; and their coach, Clarkson, declared the group "the most special thing I have ever seen on this show that I have been a part of."
But Moten, who turned 57 last month, also made show history as the oldest contestant to ever make it this far on the show – her decades in the music industry were a major part of her storyline. Host Carson Daly looked at her skeptically in the premiere when she said she was very nervous before her blind audition in front of the coaches. "Come on," he said. "You've got so much experience."
This was true – Moten, who lives in Nashville, has been a background singer for the last three decades for a long list of artists, from Kenny Rogers to Michael McDonald to John Oates. She toured with Julio Iglesias for 15 years, as well as country stars including Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Martina McBride. She has worked with Vince Gill since 2016, and two years ago, was invited to join the Nashville Western swing band the Time Jumpers.
"I've toured with some of the greatest icons in music history. None of these icons ever scared me. But coming here? This is the biggest thing I've done," Moten said in the premiere, and teared up as she talked about her long journey. She briefly had a record deal and a minor R&B hit in the early 1990s, "Come In Out Of the Rain," but she's always wanted to be a solo artist again. "Sometimes you want to give up. I hope the coaches dig what I have to offer, because I would like to continue to grow."
She didn't need worry, because when she belted out "We Can Work It Out" by the Beatles, the coaches scrambled to hit their buttons to turn around. Though it was technically the coveted "four chair turn," Legend didn't have a chance to get Moten on his team because Shelton blocked him. "I'm just sad that Blake deprived me of the opportunity," Legend said. "You really are phenomenal."
Moten chose Shelton, and given that none of them knew about her country music connections at the time, they were shocked. ("When you said 'Blake,' it was like a collective American jaw hitting the floor," Daly told her.) This dynamic echoed what Moten has said before about working as a Black singer in the overwhelmingly White world of Nashville; she told radio station WMOT that early in her career when she went to recording sessions, people automatically assumed she would sing R&B and it wasn't what they were looking for.
She and Shelton hit it off, as he joked that she was so talented that she should be his coach; pop star Ed Sheeran, who stopped by for an episode as a mentor, agreed: "I feel like you should be in our seats." Shelton repeatedly said that she was one of the best vocalists he had ever heard, though urged her to be more confident in the spotlight.
Moten covered a mix of genres and artists over the season, such as Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Sting. The comments from the coaches grew more intense by the week. "Your tone is beautiful, your technique is beautiful. Everything is perfect. ... I want America to be clear, what she's doing almost no one on the planet can do like Wendy can do," Legend raved. Grande essentially had a breakdown each week as she shared her thoughts.
"I know you've been doing this professionally your whole life, but I can't believe you're as big a secret as you are, Grande said, adding that her voice was "one in a zillion" and hearing it was like "an out-of-body experience."
Moten also, unfortunately, became the first "Voice" contestant to have a nasty fall onstage during an episode, resulting in a broken right elbow and fractured left hand. But she was still back the next week in a cast as if nothing had happened, prompting Shelton to say he had "never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness standing on this stage."
And even though Moten didn't win first prize, Shelton assured her that she was going to have offers rolling in, and that in his 21 seasons as a coach, he had never wanted anyone to make the finale as badly as he wanted her to be there.
"You are a living testament to: 'Just don't give up on your dream. Keep going,'" Shelton said at one point, and told the cameras, "I want this for Wendy. She's never been in the spotlight, she's always been backing up someone else. This is her moment. She's one of the greatest vocalists on 'The Voice,' ever."