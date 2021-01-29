Woman's long-missing class ring returned, 32 years after it disappeared

RINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS: At her home in San Diego on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Maria Martinez Aviles had her class ring from Madison High school in Clairemont, Class of 1978, stolen in 1988 by someone she knew and she gave it up for lost. Then last month, a stranger in Maine got in touch with her after buying her ring at a New England antique shop and finding her name engraved inside. Turns out he had also attended Madison High in the 1970s and knew how much the ring would mean to its owner to have it returned. He tracked her down through a Facebook page for Madison High alumni and mailed it to her just before Christmas. Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune