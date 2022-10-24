Two weeks ago, stress blocked my brain.
On deadline and desperate, I turned to my personal think tank - my Facebook friends - for suggestions.
The first respondent was my daughter-in-law, who had asked my 9-year-old granddaughter, Rose, for ideas.
“She talked about unicorns, cats, grandchildren, Gumby and Pokey ...”
“If I talk about unicorns and cats, my readers will think this move has driven me nuts,” I replied.
Now that I have a few weeks to think - and a few more weeks to be driven nuts by the upcoming transition - I think I’ll take up her challenge.
This column is for Rose Victoria.
The last time I saw Rose was in June 2020.
I had taken a Grandma trip to see three new grandbabies. I also had Deborah along so we could pursue yet another expensive PANS treatment.
I started in Houston - the day of the George Floyd funeral - and got caught in traffic going the shorter way to Mike’s mother’s apartment.
The next morning, after hearing that my grandson had arrived in Arkansas, Deborah and I headed to Florida, staying one state ahead of masks and the virus panic. It was this way the entire trip - from Florida to Arkansas to Wisconsin.
We camped out at Rose’s house in Milwaukee for several days. We played with her cats, and went toy shopping, being as indulgent as a grandmother ought to be. I bought her Gumby and Pokey figurines for her birthday to remind her that she should be like Gumby and her Granny - very flexible.
While there, I watched as the virus panic grew. Rose had put social-distancing marks on the hall carpet and waxed eloquent about masks: “They’re scary.”
I left with a heavy heart, wondering what we were doing to our children by imposing silly restrictions that had no basis in fact.
Her childhood should have never been punctuated by 6-foot gaps.
Childhood should still be a place where unicorns romp. Even in 2022, children should still be allowed to use their imaginations without being analyzed or labeled. They need to be protected from the thought police and rabid leftists who see budding perversion in every silly word a child utters.
And that’s one reason we’re going back to the crazy mainland - to be closer to those grandchildren, to help protect them from the cultural and spiritual forces that want to rip away their hearts and minds.
And to romp with Rose and her unicorns.