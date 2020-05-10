In celebration of Mother's Day, the World of Wonder Childcare & Learning Center held a Pretty in Purple Parade outside its Yigo location, offering goodies to parents and giving teachers the opportunity to see kids who haven't been to school since the lockdown in mid-March.
"We can't not celebrate our WOW mothers," said Mynette Gaje Dizon, administrator and director for the childcare center. The lockdown restrictions posed some challenges, she said, but they didn't want to let the day slip by.
The theme of the day was purple, synonymous with wisdom, royalty and elegance, she said.
"The color represents ... basically everything that encompasses a mom," Dizon said. Roughly 34 families came out to participate in the parade – 65 boxes of purple goodies comprised of ube bread and ube cream cheese were given out.
Parents also were asked to bring food to donate in exchange for hand sanitizer, she said. The food drive will benefit Catholic Social Services, which has seen an increase of people in need of services during the pandemic restrictions.
Past students and their families also dropped by, a testament to their close-knit ties, Dizon said,
"Once you’re part of the WOW family, even if you’re not physically part of it, you’re still WOW at heart," she said.