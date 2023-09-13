LongHorn Steakhouse garners Restaurant of the Year award

A popular steakhouse with an established reputation for craft steaks has racked up 3 major awards in a short three year period, and it seems like they're just getting the ball rolling.
Dona De Dios is the newly minted managing partner of LongHorn Steakhouse, being promoted after 3 years as general manager and 4 years overall with the company.
It hasn't been an easy road for De Dios and her team, "our original opening day was scheduled for March 16, 2020, and we all know what happened on March 20," De Dios remembers, "it was a one year delay."
May 17, 2021 ended being the official opening day, and a top corporate award soon followed. "The team was able to achieve Top Sales for new restaurants for fiscal year 2021," said De Dios.
Things were rolling along smoothly as the Guam economy began to recover from the pandemic closures, and the LongHorn team secured the prestigious Service Excellence Award from Darden International, the Fortune 500 company that includes LongHorn Steakhouse in its portfolio of roughly 1,800 restaurants. Big shots from corporate were noticing excellence right here on Guam.
Things seemed quite rosy in 2023 with the addition of another major prize, the Restaurant of the Year Award, when a Category 4 storm in the form of Typhoon Mawar made landfall on May 24 earlier this year.
"I came to the restaurant the day after the storm and when I saw the damage, I just started to cry," said De Dios, "large portions of the ceiling collapsed, it was a disaster." She has the pictures on her phone to prove it.
"We had to shut down the full operation for about 13 days," she said.
"There was considerable damage, roughly $250,000 worth of storm damage," said Rich Hart, franchise partner of the company. "Major components of the infrastructure were down, power, water, and it took a while for that to become stable."
As of now, De Dios is coordinating 65 full and part-time employees to keep the restaurant open. "Ideally we would have around 80 staff, so we are always looking for motivated team members."
Tourists, as well as locals have been stopping in for the LongHorn cuts of meat.
"It seems like we're just scratching the surface with seeing the potential with tourists, it's really great to see them in our restaurants," said Champ Camacho, director of operations for the company.
The signature item on the menu, the LongHorn, is a massive 22-oz. porterhouse steak that's been grilled to perfection. The porterhouse, as beef aficionados know, is actually two high quality steaks in one. The shorter end of the porterhouse holds the beef tenderloin, which is also known as the premium filet mignon when served separately. The longer edge of the porterhouse bone is reserved for the strip steak, known as New York Strip when served on its own. At $51.99, this is kind of a steal.
"The porterhouse is quite popular with the tourists, but locals definitely go for our prime rib," said De Dios. The prime rib, which is slow roasted for 11 hours, comes in a 12-oz. cut for $34.99, or a full 16-oz. cut for $41.99. All steak orders are accompanied by a choice of two steakhouse sides, which include the traditional choices of baked potatoes or fries, but also include options like mac and cheese, parmesan creamed spinach or crispy brussels sprouts.
LongHorn Steakhouse has also added Japanese A5 Wagyu steaks to the menu, "LongHorn Guam is the only restaurant in the chain to use this very high end, high quality beef, which we bring in from Japan," said De Dios. "The A5 fared well in an introduction and we were able to get it approved through corporate for our menu. For now, it's $89 for the 10-oz New York strip, A5 grade," she added.
There is a robust menu of appetizers and salads for those seeking lighter fare, along with chicken and burger alternatives. The restaurant also boasts a hefty menu of signature cocktails and bar drinks should diners want to celebrate a more festive occasion.
"We have a great team and it's always our goal to being the best, it's the LongHorn mission, to be the number one steakhouse in the world," said De Dios.
The LongHorn Steakhouse is located in the Guam Premier Outlets complex in Tamuning. The restaurant hours are Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Thursdays through Saturday is 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.