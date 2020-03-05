Madonna cancels another concert date citing injury

'BROKEN DOLL': Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. Madonna took to social media to announce she was cancelling a Paris performance, citing an alleged injury she sustained during a concert a few nights prior. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

X is not marking the spot for Madonna's Madame X Tour.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old superstar took to social media to announce that she was cancelling that evening's Paris performance of the problem-plagued production, citing an injury she sustained during a concert a few nights prior.

"Here I Am – Flesh and Blood. If only knees didn't twist and cartilage didn't tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "But alas they do."

The "Like A Virgin" singer has had a mounting list of injuries since the all-theater tour kicked off in New York City last fall.

Sunday's cancellation marks the 13th time she pulled out of the 78-date Live Nation-produced trek due to injury.

With the production issues at two separate stops in New York City and Los Angeles factored in, Madame X has suffered 15 show cancellations in total.

Madonna went into further detail of how she got hurt this time.

"I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone," she revealed. "I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece."

She concluded her note: "Thank You for your understanding Paris!"

The remainder of the Madame X Tour was set to play Paris' Le Grand Rex, scheduled for March 3 through March 11.

Though the seven-time Grammy winner noted in her post that she needs to rest "for a few days," there has been no word yet on how the dates will be impacted.

