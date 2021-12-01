McCartney, Starr pay tribute on 20th anniversary of George Harrison's death

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr honored George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of their Beatles bandmate's death.
"Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago," McCartney tweeted Monday, along with a vintage photo of him with the Beatles guitarist. "I miss my friend so much. Love Paul."
Starr also shared a throwback photo showing him with Harrison, writing, "Peace and love to you George I miss you man."
Harrison was 58 when died on Nov. 29, 2001, following a battle with lung cancer.
Beatles hits written and performed by Harrison include "Something," "Here Comes the Sun" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."
Harrison also enjoyed a prolific solo career, with his first single, 1970's "My Sweet Lord," becoming a No. 1 hit in the United States, United Kingdom and numerous other countries.
A tribute for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was also shared on Harrison's official Twitter page, with a short video saying, "We love you, George."
'Get Back'
Harrison's band has received renewed attention in recent days following the release of the Disney+ documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," which was directed by Peter Jackson.
The three-part project follows Harrison, McCartney, Starr and John Lennon as they work on 1970's "Let It Be," the final album to be released by the Beatles.