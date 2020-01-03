The films of 2019 will hang over the start of 2020 in a fast-moving awards season.
The Golden Globe Awards will indicate which movies are the strongest Oscar contenders. Ricky Gervais hosts at 8 p.m. Sunday on NBC. "The Irishman" is the heavy favorite for best drama. The other nominees are "Joker," "Marriage Story," "The Two Popes" and "1917."
In film comedy, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" is the likely winner over "Dolemite Is My Name," "Jojo Rabbit," "Knives Out" and "Rocketman." South Korea's "Parasite" is listed among foreign language nominees, but could be a major player at the Academy Awards. No foreign language film has ever won best picture at the Oscars.
The Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 13. The 92nd annual awards will be presented Feb. 9 on ABC, earlier than ever for the broadcast.
The Academy Awards will be competing for attention in a busy calendar that includes the Grammys on Jan. 26, the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 and the NBA All Star Game on Feb. 16.
More movie prizes will be handed out at the Critics' Choice Awards Jan. 12 on The CW, the Screen Actors Guild Awards Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT, and the BAFTA Film Awards Feb. 2 on BBC America. Graham Norton hosts the BAFTAs in London. The Globes are usually the most fun, but the Oscars remain the most coveted.
Director Sam Mendes' "1917," a World War I drama, is likely to receive recognition for its cinematography, production design and sound. Shot in what resembles one take, the film has an enveloping style that should be experienced in theaters.
Another holdover from 2019 is "Just Mercy" with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. This fact-based legal drama about the death penalty opens Jan. 10.
Enzian is tentatively set to open "Oscar Shorts 2020" on Jan. 31. The Maitland theater also has scheduled "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," a gorgeous French drama, on Feb. 21. This haunting gay love story about a painter and her remote subject is a Golden Globe nominee for foreign language film.
At the multiplex, sequels and franchises will continue to reign in early 2020. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for "Bad Boys for Life," out Jan. 17. Robert Downey Jr. takes over as "Dolittle," the man who can talk to animals, also Jan. 17.
Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey," out Feb. 7. Emily Blunt is back as the fierce mother in "A Quiet Place: Part II," with husband John Krasinski directing. The sequel to the 2018 thriller arrives March 20.
Disney extends its live-action versions of animated favorites with "Mulan," opening March 27. (For something new, Pixar offers "Onward," the animated saga of two teen elf brothers, on March 6.)
Daniel Craig plays James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," set for April 8. This time, 007 is pitted against the villain Safin (played by Oscar winner Rami Malek).
Marvel presents "Black Widow," with Scarlett Johansson in the title role, on May 1. The strong supporting cast features Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.
If you want more offbeat fare, look to the 29th Florida Film Festival, which runs April 17-26. The festival's theme will be "Mind Blowing Movies," and Enzian says the lineup of 180 films will contain more than 20 world premieres.