Hollywood productions react to coronavirus crisis

LOS ANGELES – For decades, films and TV series have served up countless imaginary catastrophes that have brought the planet to its knees, from natural disasters to alien invasions to, yes, rampaging pandemics. But as the world grapples with the rapidly growing coronavirus crisis, Hollywood is finding that reality is far more frightening.
In a mere matter of days, the industry, like virtually every other part of the global economy, has been brought to a veritable grinding halt. Faced with the prospect of a box office bloodbath as audiences hunker down in their homes, studios are scrambling to shift back the release dates for some of their biggest upcoming films, including Universal's summer tentpole "F9," which has been pushed back nearly a year to April 2021, Disney's "Mulan," which has been postponed indefinitely and MGM's fittingly titled James Bond film "No Time to Die," which has shifted from April to November.
Meanwhile, industry events across the country are being canceled at a furious clip, including Austin, Texas' South by Southwest festival, Las Vegas' theater owners' confab CinemaCon and New York's Tribeca Film Festival, with many fearing that May's Cannes Film Festival will be next.
As if all that weren't anxiety-provoking enough, Tom Hanks – arguably the industry's most beloved figure and a man who has often been called the mayor of Hollywood – announced Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted the coronavirus in Australia, where Hanks is in pre-production on director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.
With public health officials and government leaders urging drastic social-distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus, those who work on film and television sets have been feeling anxious and shell-shocked. Most crew members and below-the-line actors work from job to job, often not knowing where or when the next project will come along. Unlike many others across the economy, they generally can't simply work from home to protect themselves and their loved ones. And if a single key member of the cast or crew gets sick, millions of dollars could be at stake.
"With feature films, our entire industry relies on people being in close proximity to one another, day after day on sets," says director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, who has directed documentaries like "Blackfish" as well as narrative features. "You can't choose to observe some 6-foot rule. My other feature films are in development, so no productions have been postponed. But overall, working on sets for months at a time is a pretty unnatural social experiment as it is. There's no quarantine-friendly version of making a film."
Shutdowns and safety measures
A number of productions, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere around the globe, have already been affected by the pandemic, with more being announced every day, if not every hour. Disney shut down filming in Prague, Czech Republic, of the Marvel Studios series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" for Disney+, while Warner Bros., which is producing Hanks' Presley film, released a statement that "it was taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world." Apple TV+ announced that its flagship drama series "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, would take a two-week hiatus from filming on the Sony lot while it assesses the situation.
Since the outbreak began to intensify, many film and TV productions stepped up preventive measures, encouraging frequent hand washing and providing sanitizer to cast and crews. Safety meetings now regularly include warnings to avoid shaking hands and to report any flu-like symptoms. Still, among the production community at large there remains rampant confusion over best practices and deep uncertainty over potential lost wages if productions are suddenly halted.