'How to Steal a Dog' coming to Tango Theatres for Korean Movie Night

The Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Hagåtña has announced Korean Movie Night, set for this Friday, which aims "to promote cultural interaction and strengthen the relationship between the people of Guam and Korea."
"This year, the Korean Consulate, with support from the Korean Film Council, has arranged the screening of a special movie called 'How to Steal a Dog,'" the consulate stated in a release.
The film will be screened Friday at 7 p.m. at the Tango Theatres in the Micronesia Mall.
"How to Steal a Dog" is a 2014 film directed by Kim Sung-ho, based on a 2007 novel of the same name by American children's book author Barbara O'Connor.
The movie "won seven national and international awards, as well as more than 20 state awards in United States," the Korean consulate stated in the release, calling it a "heartwarming family movie."
Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who RSVP by email at kconsul_guam@mofa.go.kr or by clicking https://forms.gle/T6x5j28eYKpRAn2R7 will receive a special gift, according to the Korean consulate.
