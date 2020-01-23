National Geographic to air Syrian war hospital doc 'The Cave'

PASADENA, Calif. – Oscar-nominated documentary "The Cave," about a doctor who works in a subterranean hospital in war-torn Syria, debuts commercial-free at 9 p.m. Saturday on the National Geographic Channel.
A portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity, "The Cave" follows the work of managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour, who faces gender discrimination in an oppressively patriarchal culture that's also a war zone.
"For about more than four years, we were under bombing, under siege, without food, without medicine, without medical supplies, very few doctors and some volunteers," Ballour said via Skype at a Nat Geo press conference during the Television Critics Association winter 2020 press tour.
She said she wants the film to encourage people to support Syrians. "Syrian people are suffering nine years ago, and so far it's (a) shame of the world that Syrians are being killed now, after nine years. .... And I want people to believe in women power, so to know that women can make change."
The film shows Ballour facing gender discrimination. The husband of one patient demands to talk to a male doctor.
"They have specific ideas that women have to be in the home, have to get married early and have children, and cook and clean," she said. "And they sometimes say you can be a doctor, but a doctor for children or for women in your clinic, but not a manager of a hospital. So they were very angry when I become a manager of the hospital. ... Some men shout and say, 'We want men in this position. We don't want you.' And it's very frustrating."