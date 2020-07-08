Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91

Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone, who came to prominence with the Italian western "A Fistful of Dollars" and went on to write some of the most celebrated movie scores of all time, has died. He was 91.
Morricone's longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, told the Associated Press that the composer died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.
A native of the Italian capital, Morricone composed music for more than 500 films and television shows in a career that spanned more than 50 years. At first he was closely associated with "A Fistful of Dollars" director Sergio Leone, for whom he scored six films, including "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "Once Upon a Time in America." Established in his own right, Morricone turned out classic scores for films such as "Days of Heaven," "Bugsy," "Cinema Paradiso," "The Untouchables," "La Cage aux Folles" and "Battle of Algiers."
A favorite of critics, directors and other composers, Morricone's score to the 1986 film "The Mission" was voted best film score of all time in a 2012 Variety poll. On his sixth nomination, he finally won a competitive Oscar, in 2016, for his score for Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight." The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had awarded Morricone an honorary Oscar in 2007.
He also occasionally did live performances in which he conducted orchestra and choruses in both his film music and concert pieces he composed.
It was a 1960s recording made in Rome of the Woody Guthrie song "Pastures of Plenty" that launched Morricone's international career. The seemingly incongruous mixture of sounds in the orchestration – surging violins, the crack of a whip, church bells, an electric guitar, an acoustic guitar, chimes and a chanting male chorus – so entranced Leone that he ditched his original choice of composer and hired Morricone to score what became 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars."
'We All Love Ennio Morricone'
Morricone's music, like the man who wrote it, was never shy.
"The best film music is music that you can hear," he said in a 1995 BBC documentary about his life and work. "Music you can't hear, no matter how good, is bad film music."
Although Morricone scored several Hollywood movies, he usually did so from his home city of Rome and seldom traveled to Los Angeles. He never learned more than a handful of phrases in English and even refused an offer from a studio to buy him a house in L.A. His absence didn't diminish his popularity among high-profile U.S. musicians – the 2007 tribute album "We All Love Ennio Morricone" featured performers as varied as opera soprano Renee Fleming, rocker Bruce Springsteen, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the heavy metal band Metallica.
"He has taken so many risks, and his music is not polished whatsoever," said Metallica lead singer James Hetfield in a New York Times interview. The band regularly used a theme from the western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" in its concerts. "It's very rude and blatant," Hetfield said of Morricone's music. " All of a sudden a Mexican horn will come blasting through and just take over the melody. It's just so raw, really raw, and it feels real, unpolished."
Addressing the more melodic side of Morricone, film music composer and former rock musician Danny Elfman said in a 1999 Los Angeles Times interview, "Anyone who's ever written any kind of romantic score has been influenced by him."
Morricone is survived by his wife, Maria Travia, whom he married in 1956, and their four children.